Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB receives observation status (111/21)

On February 23, 2021, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ("SBB" or the "Company") issued a press release with information that a general meeting of the Company's shareholders had decided on redemption of all of the preference shares in the Company. Yesterday, March 18, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm received an application from SBB for delisting of the Company's preferences shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the preference shares of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB PREF, ISIN code SE0009580715, order book ID 144694) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB