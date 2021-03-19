

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc. (NWG NWG.L) said Friday that it has agreed to buy back 590.73 million of its shares from Her Majesty's Treasury at a price of 190.50 pence per Ordinary Share for the total consideration of 1.13 billion pounds.



The price was Thursday closing price of the company's the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange.



The purchased ordinary shares represent 4.86 percent of the company's issued share capital. The Off-Market Purchase is expected to settle on 23 March 2021.



NWG plans to cancel 390.73 million of the purchased Ordinary shares and hold the remaining 200 million Ordinary Shares in treasury.



As a result of the Off-Market Purchase, the shareholding of HM Treasury has reduced from 7.51 billion shares, representing about 61.7% of the ordinary share capital of the company, to 6.92 billion shares, representing about 59.8% of the ordinary share capital after share cancellation and excluding treasury shares.



The Off-Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares has triggered NWG to contribute 500 million pounds to its main pension scheme in line with the memorandum of understanding announced on 17 April 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATWEST GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de