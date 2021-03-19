

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) issued an update on CMA leasehold investigation. The company has received a letter from the CMA setting out its concerns and confirming that it intends to move to the next stage of formal consultation. Taylor Wimpey plc stated that the company will continue to cooperate with the CMA and work with them to find a satisfactory resolution, within the required timescale.



Taylor Wimpey plc is a UK-focused residential developer which also has operations in Spain. The Group build a wide range of homes in the UK, from apartments to six-bedroom houses.



