

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) and Sibanye-Stillwater have formed a strategic partnership to identify and develop solutions to drive decarbonisation and the more efficient use of critical metals such as pgms and metals used in battery technology. Sibanye-Stillwater is a global pgm producer and a top tier gold producer. It is also a global recycler of spent catalytic converter materials containing platinum, palladium and rhodium.



The companies will collaborate on the sourcing and application of pgms and metals used in battery technology to enable the development and commercialisation of low carbon technologies, with a focus on circularity and sustainability. The companies will combine their expertise in metals recycling to improve current technologies, particularly for 'difficult to recover' materials.



