DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 18/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 25.4115 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5505753 CODE: PRUK =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 95897 EQS News ID: 1176889 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 19, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)