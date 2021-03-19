Carnival PLC - Princess Cruises Reveals UK 'Summer Seacations'

Princess Cruises Reveals Details of All-Inclusive UK

'Summer Seacations' on MedallionClass Ships

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND (March 19, 2021) - Princess Cruises has revealed details of its series of short breaks and week-long cruises aboard MedallionClass ships, Regal Princess and Sky Princess, scheduled to sail from Southampton around the UK coast from late summer. The all-inclusive 'Summer Seacations' will go on sale on Wednesday, March 24 at 8 a.m.

Regal Princess will offer 14 UK voyages running from July 31 through to September 23, 2021. Sky Princess will offer eight UK cruises, running from August 30 through to September 28, 2021.

Regal Princess and Sky Princess will offer scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.

Guests on Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be able to enjoy 'Truly Touchless' experiences and personalised services through the cruise line's MedallionClass Experience that supports new health protocols.

The cruise line's award-winning OceanMedallionTM wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT ("Internet of things") -driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalisation on board Princess MedallionClass ships including:

touchless embarkation and disembarkation

keyless stateroom entry

completely contactless commerce

simplified safety training

on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

guest service requests via mobile device chat

location-based gaming and wagering

entertainment content via smart devices

MedallionClass ships also offer unprecedented connectivity that is fast, reliable and unlimited through MedallionNet - hailed as the best Wi-Fi at sea. With a wireless access point in every stateroom, guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

These Summer Seacations will feature many of the signature onboard experiences enjoyed on a Princess holiday. All world-class dining venues will be open including the speciality restaurants, where guests can dine at Princess favourites Crown Grill Steakhouse and Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, as well as newer additions to the fleet such as Sky Princess' Bistro Sur La Mer speciality created with Three Michelin star chef Emmanuel Renaut.

A variety of entertainment will be on offer including award-winning production shows in the Princess Theatre, Movies Under the Stars, celebrity guest speakers and live musical performances, such as the resident trio in our signature live jazz venue, Take Five. Relaxation and leisure facilities such as fitness classes, swimming pools and spa treatments will also be available.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president UK and Europe, said, "We share in our guests' excitement today as we unveil the details for our new Summer Seacations. With Princess Cruises, the ship is also the destination. Guests can make the most of our multiple dining options, order food and drink poolside, using the MedallionClass app, that can be delivered to you, and enjoy fantastic entertainment both day and night.

"These resort-style seacations offer the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy some time off. We believe that these cruises will appeal to both our loyal guests who are eager to get back onboard our beautiful MedallionClass ships and holidaymakers looking to experience Princess for the first time.

"While international travel remains uncertain, these new cruises mean that UK residents can take a well-deserved holiday around the UK. We are also delighted that our new cruises will offer the choice between scenic voyages and port-of-call itineraries where guests can visit the historic UK cities of Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow."

All guests will have the opportunity to make their cruise all-inclusive by selecting the Princess Plus fare, which includes the line's premium drinks package, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and gratuities for £30 per person per day.

All-inclusive fares for a balcony stateroom start from £539pp for a three-night scenic voyage; £599pp for a four-night cruise with up to one port; and £999pp for a seven-night cruise with up to three ports-of-call. Guests can book with a £50 deposit if booked before May 3, 2021.

Bookings made by April 30, 2021 will be covered by Princess Cruises 'Book with Confidence' policy, meaning guests can cancel up to 30 days prior to sailing and receive cancellation fees back as a Future Cruise Credit.

Given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination programme, and strong expressed preference on the part of guests for this limited series of UK coastal cruises, these sailings on Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be for UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated* guests only.

All guests and crew will be required to follow enhanced health and well-being measures to protect everyone onboard on these cruises. These have been developed with guidance from our global medical and public health experts and scientists and in close coordination with UK government agencies. These protocols include enhanced sanitisation measures, appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks in certain areas of the ship. Crew will also undergo a strict testing and quarantine regime as well as regular testing during their time on board. Our protocols are subject to change, as we will continue to work with our experts and with government bodies to ensure all of our practices evolve in line with latest advice, with our primary focus always being to protect the health and wellbeing of our crew, guests and the communities we visit. Travel insurance will also be mandatory for all guests.**

The cruises will go on sale on Wednesday March 24, 2021 at 08:00am and can be booked through a professional travel agent, by calling 0344 338 8663 or by visitingprincess.com. Available to UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated* guests only.

Notes to Editors

*Vaccine policy

Given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination programme and strong expressed preference on the part of our guests for this limited series of UK coastal cruises, these UK sailings on Regal Princess and Sky Princess (running from July 31 through to September 28) will be for UK resident, COVID-19 vaccinated guests only.

For these cruises the definition of "vaccinated" is a minimum of seven days following the second dose of the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines being administered. Proof of vaccination and the dates given will be required (approved forms of evidence will be confirmed closer to time of departure) and this will be required to be shown at the terminal prior to boarding. Failure to provide this evidence will result in denial of boarding. There is no age restriction on this series of UK coastal cruises but all guests of all ages must meet the requirements of the COVID-19 vaccination policy.

All other Princess Cruises holidays currently on sale do not require guests to be vaccinated.

**Travel insurance

As part of our booking conditions, it is mandatory for all UK guests to have suitable travel insurance cover in order to cruise with us. Travel insurance ensures that our guests can relax and enjoy their holiday with peace of mind that they are covered for most eventualities. This includes unforeseen incidents before their holiday, while travelling or while they are away. Typically, travel insurance covers cancellation of your holiday, stolen belongings and medical treatment. Insurance documents will be checked at the terminal and boarding will be denied, at guests' own expense, for anyone without appropriate cover. We have partnered with Holiday Extras to offer cruise-specific cover for our holidays. When travelling with us, insurance must include medical and repatriation cover of £2 million minimum that includes cover for emergency evacuations and medical expenses related to Covid-19. To find out more, visit www.holidayextras.com/princess or phone 0800 093 3070 and quote PRIHX.

