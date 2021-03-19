Anzeige
Ben Henrikson, RE/MAX Horizon: Real Estate Broker Ben Henrikson Earns Prestigious RE/MAX Club Award

ELGIN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Longtime RE/MAX Horizon Broker Ben Henrikson receives the distinguished RE/MAX Platinum Club Award for outstanding production in 2020. Henrikson previously received this recognition in 2017 and 2018.

Introduced in 1994, the Platinum Club Award recognizes associates who rank among the very highest of producers. Plaques for the above awards are given to associates from RE/MAX Regional. You can learn more about the RE/MAX Awards and Recognition Program by visiting their website.

"I'm honored to receive this prestigious recognition for a third time in 2020," said Henrikson. "As a local full-service agent, I make it my top priority to make the process of buying and selling a home as simple and as stress-free as possible, especially during such a challenging year for many."

Henrikson has been a dedicated broker with RE/MAX since 2001. He has extensive experience listing and selling both residential and commercial properties in the Elgin, IL, area.

"Ben was great to work with," said one client. "Once he understood what I was looking for, he made sure that the places we were seeing were a match for me, and I'm in love with my new house."

About Ben Henrikson

Ben Henrikson has been a dedicated broker with RE/MAX since 2001. As a local full-service agent, he has extensive experience listing and selling both residential and commercial properties. His many accolades include a RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement award in 2019, RE/MAX Platinum Club in 2017 and 2018, and #2 Commercial Individual in Chicago in 2018. His RE/MAX Horizon office is located at 374 N McLean Blvd. Elgin, IL 60123. For more information, please call (847) 293-7900, or visit https://benhenrikson.remax.com/

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Ben Henrikson, RE/MAX Horizon



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636354/Real-Estate-Broker-Ben-Henrikson-Earns-Prestigious-REMAX-Club-Award

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
