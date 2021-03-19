Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
19.03.2021
First North Denmark: RISMA Systems A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that RISMA Systems A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 23 March 2021 



Name:                         RISMA Systems            
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                         DK0061534377             
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                   RISMA                    
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:                       18,071,656 shares        
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  32769713                 
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                   DKK 0.1                  
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                    1                        
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:               First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:              MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:                     DSME                     
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                 218368                   
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:

Industry       Supersector    
------------------------------
10 Technology  1010 Technology
------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=847165
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
