19.03.2021 | 12:01
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company 
19-March-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting 
rights are                                                                                Chelverton UK Dividend Trust 
                                                                                          Plc (SDV) 
attached: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                   X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name                                                                                      Philip J Milton & Company Plc 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                     Barnstaple, England 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:                                    17/03/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                                            19/03/2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                                        % of voting rights     Total 
                                                 % of voting rights     through financial      of    Total number of 
                                                                                               both  voting rights of 
                                                 attached to shares     instruments            in % 
                                                 (total of 8. A)        (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  (8.A  issuer 
                                                                        2)                     + 
                                                                                               8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on which         5.04%                                         5.04% 20,850,000 
threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                                                 4.00%                                         4.00% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of    Number of voting rights                       % of voting rights 
shares 
                 Direct                Indirect                Direct                           Indirect 
ISIN code (if 
possible)        (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive    (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (Art 10 of Directive 
                 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1)                         2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 
GB0006615826     1,051,833                                     5.04% 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A    1,051,833                                     5.04% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                                                Number of voting rights that may be 
financial        Expiration         Exercise/          acquired if the instrument is            % of voting rights 
                 date               Conversion Period 
instrument                                             exercised/converted. 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of                             Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial      Expiration           Conversion                    Number of voting rights       % of voting rights 
instrument     date                            settlement 
                                    Period 
 
                                               SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)  X 
issuer 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) 
                                                       % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals 
Name          % of voting rights if it equals or is                                         or is higher than the 
              higher than the notifiable threshold     instruments if it equals or is       notifiable threshold 
                                                       higher than the notifiable threshold 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information 
 
 
Place of completion Barnstaple, England 
Date of completion  19/03/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           SDVP 
LEI Code:       213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   95899 
EQS News ID:    1176928 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
