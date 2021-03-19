DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company 19-March-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Chelverton UK Dividend Trust Plc (SDV) attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Philip J Milton & Company Plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) Barnstaple, England 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17/03/2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 19/03/2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights Total % of voting rights through financial of Total number of both voting rights of attached to shares instruments in % (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A issuer 2) + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 5.04% 5.04% 20,850,000 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 4.00% 4.00% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB0006615826 1,051,833 5.04% SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,051,833 5.04% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights date Conversion Period instrument exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Exercise/ Physical or cash financial Expiration Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument date settlement Period SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) X issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Name % of voting rights if it equals or is or is higher than the higher than the notifiable threshold instruments if it equals or is notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion Barnstaple, England Date of completion 19/03/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 95899 EQS News ID: 1176928 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)