Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 19
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|192.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|194.42p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP12.67m
|Net borrowing level:
|4%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.80p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|75.67p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP29.91m
|Net borrowing level:
|19%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de