Nasdaq Riga: Delisting of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shares from the Baltic Secondary list

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 19, 2021 to approve the application of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" and to delist its 4 493 700 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100543, ticker RJR1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" is set to March 19, 2021. AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on October 6, 2020. The final takeover bid was launched, and it closed on March 19, 2021. After the final takeover of shares, SIA "NAMEJS 1" directly and indirectly owns 4 742 980 shares of the Company, which constitute 100% of the Company's voting shares. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.