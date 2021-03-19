Anzeige
Freitag, 19.03.2021
Wirklich nochmal fast 1.000% bis zum Sommer?
WKN: A0M202 ISIN: LV0000100543 
Stuttgart
17.03.21
07:03 Uhr
0,212 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
19.03.2021 | 12:17
Nasdaq Riga: Delisting of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shares from the Baltic Secondary list

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 19, 2021 to approve the application of AS "Rigas
juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" and to delist its 4 493 700 bearer shares (ISIN
LV0000100543, ticker RJR1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing
day of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" is set to March 19, 2021. 

AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shareholders resolved on applying for
delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of
shareholders on October 6, 2020. The final takeover bid was launched, and it
closed on March 19, 2021. After the final takeover of shares, SIA "NAMEJS 1"
directly and indirectly owns 4 742 980 shares of the Company, which constitute
100% of the Company's voting shares. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
