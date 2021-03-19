The Chilean Minister of Energy and Mining has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to export green hydrogen to the Port of Rotterdam. The deal adds to the one signed with Singapore in early March to identify the best routes to reach Asian markets.From pv magazine Latam Green hydrogen produced in Chile may soon be exported to the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, after Chilean Minister of Energy and Mining Juan Carlos Jobet signed a framework agreement with the port's authorities this week. "The agreement will be key for the development of green hydrogen in Chile since Rotterdam ...

