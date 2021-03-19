DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-March-2021 / 11:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SuperdryPlc ('Superdry' or 'the Company') 19 March 2021 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA') On 16 March 2021, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), using deductions from salary in each calendar month ('Partnership Shares'), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares ('Matching Shares'). Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP2.473 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below. Name / Position of PDMR Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching shares Phil Dickinson - Creative Director 61 6 Gordon Knox - Business Transformation and Logistics Director 61 6 Jon Wragg - Wholesale and E-Commerce Director 61 6

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 17 March 2021.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1. Phil Dickinson a Name 2. Gordon Knox 3. Jon Wragg 2 Reason for the notification 1. Creative Director Position/status 2. Business Transformation and Logistics Director a 3. Wholesale and E-Commerce Director b Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a Name Superdry Plc b LEI 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of a instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching Nature of the transaction Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the b Superdry Share Incentive Plan. Price(s) 1.GBP2.473+nil Volume(s) c Price(s) and volume(s) 1.61+6 2.GBP2.473+nil 2.61+6 3.61+6 3.GBP2.473+nil Price(s) Volume(s) 1.GBP150.85 1.67 d Aggregated information 2.GBP150.85 2.67 3.GBP150.85 3.67 e Date of the transaction 16 March 2021 f Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) For further information: Superdry plc Ruth Daniels Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 1242 586643 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 95912 EQS News ID: 1176927 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

