Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
19-March-2021 / 11:19 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SuperdryPlc 
 
('Superdry' or 'the Company') 
 
19 March 2021 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and 
persons closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
On 16 March 2021, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan 
('SIP'). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are 
able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), using deductions from salary in each calendar 
month ('Partnership Shares'), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares ('Matching Shares'). 
 
Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP2.473 per Ordinary Share, and the 
number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their 
names in the table below. 
 
Name / Position of PDMR                                      Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching shares 
Phil Dickinson - Creative Director                           61                           6 
Gordon Knox - Business Transformation and Logistics Director 61                           6 
Jon Wragg - Wholesale and E-Commerce Director                61                           6

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 17 March 2021.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                                                                    1. Phil Dickinson 
a             Name                                                  2. Gordon Knox 
                                                                    3. Jon Wragg 
 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
                                                                    1. Creative Director 
              Position/status                                       2. Business Transformation and Logistics Director 
a                                                                   3. Wholesale and E-Commerce Director 
 
 
b             Initial notification /Amendment                      Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
a             Name                                                 Superdry Plc 
 
b             LEI                                                  213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                                                   Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
a             instrument 
 
              Identification code 
                                                                   ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
                                                                   Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching 
              Nature of the transaction                            Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the 
b                                                                  Superdry Share Incentive Plan. 
 
 
                                                                   Price(s) 
                                                                   1.GBP2.473+nil                  Volume(s) 
c             Price(s) and volume(s)                                                             1.61+6 
                                                                   2.GBP2.473+nil                  2.61+6 
                                                                                                 3.61+6 
                                                                   3.GBP2.473+nil 
 
                                                                   Price(s)                      Volume(s) 
                                                                   1.GBP150.85                     1.67 
d             Aggregated information 
                                                                   2.GBP150.85                     2.67 
 
                                                                   3.GBP150.85                     3.67 
 
e             Date of the transaction                              16 March 2021 
 
f             Place of the transaction                             London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry plc 
Ruth Daniels 
Group General Counsel 
and Company Secretary 
+44 (0) 1242 586643 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B60BD277 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           SDRY 
LEI Code:       213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95912 
EQS News ID:    1176927 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
