Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Logistea AB (113/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Logistea AB's annual general meeting, held on Mars 10, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Mar 23, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: LOG Terms: Split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0009696792 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Mar 22, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015810007 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Mar 23, 2021