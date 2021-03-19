San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and participate in live Q&A at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference, which is being held March 24 - 25, 2021 in a virtual format. Company management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Conference: Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

Presentation Date: March 24, 2021

Presentation Time: 1:20pm Eastern Time

The Benzinga Biotech Conference bridges the gap between biotech companies, investors and traders. For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the conference website.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr's research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr's primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:

Ashlee Dunston

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

adunston@atyrpharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77861