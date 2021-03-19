Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Los Pavitos Gold-Silver Project in southern Sonora, Mexico. Los Pavitos is a single 5,289 hectare concession that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein deposits being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. Prismo has an option to acquire 100% from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms of the option, see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR dated September 8, 2020).

Past work has identified numerous historic small mines and prospects located along three northeast and northwest-trending property-scale structural corridors extending from outcropping mineralization towards covered areas. Reconnaissance work has identified three main target areas: two lie entirely within the Los Pavitos concession and one is partly covered by a small (200ha) group of internal claims owned by third parties. Historic rock samples from these structures have yielded from 1 g/t over 1.75m to 40.8 g/t Gold over 0.3 meters (See Table 1). The property is largely unexplored and additional targets are expected to be developed quickly through satellite image analysis and field work.

Los Pavitos has potential for both Epithermal Gold-Silver veins and Orogenic (Shear-hosted) Gold deposits. Epithermal veins are the most abundant mineralization style in the area and several have been located in Los Pavitos. However, the project is hosted by Mesozoic metasediments that are part of older terranes that underlie much of Northwest Mexico and these rocks have been regionally sheared and later intruded by plutons of intermediate composition. Rocks of similar composition and history host several large Orogenic Gold deposits that have been discovered elsewhere in western Sonora and Prismo believes Los Pavitos is also prospective for them.

The approved NI 43-101 Technical Report recommends more work to ascertain the dominant mineralization styles at Los Pavitos through a preliminary exploration program consisting of project and target scale geologic mapping and sampling starting in the areas of known gold mineralization with the goal of projecting the geology laterally into areas with partial to completer cover.

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "Los Pavitos provides Prismo a foothold in a long-established but underexplored mining region and provides an excellent opportunity for advancing a potentially large-scale gold project".

Prismo is engaged in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Mexico. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Palos Verdes Property, which lies within the historic high-grade silver-gold Pánuco-Copala Mining District in northwestern Mexico where Vizsla Resources Corp. have reported considerable success recently. The company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Los Pavitos property, located in the well mineralized Alamos region of Sonora.

For more information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated September 8, 2020 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Table 1. Selected assays from Los Pavitos sampling

Area/Sample Area Easting Northing Width (m) Type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 11004 Santa Cruz 676,817 3,001,885 Grab 3.49 6.2 11006 Santa Cruz 677,102 3,002,122 Grab >10.0 59.80 11008 Santa Cruz 676,384 3,001,422 Grab 7.56 10.7 11010 Santa Cruz 680,502 2,999,488 Grab 1.47 20.10 193301 Las Auras 674,665 3,003,805 Dump 2.210 3.30 193302 Las Auras 674,656 3,003,805 0.20 Chip-Channel 2.190 4.70 193319 Santa Cruz 677,274 3,002,200 Dump 5.260 65.70 193323 Santa Cruz 677,496 3,002,335 Chip 1.110 2.60 193325 Santa Cruz 676,325 3,001,619 Dump 1.390 2.20 193326 Santa Cruz 676,338 3,001,605 Dump 1.515 39.10 193353 Santa Cruz 677,128 3,001,797 Chip 1.025 160.00 193385 Las Auras 674,658 3,003,802 0.30 Channel 40.800 99.00 193388 Oromuri 674,585 3,002,758 0.65 Channel 4.860 3.10 193389 Oromuri 674,619 3,002,767 0.20 Channel 1.575 3.80 622975 Las Auras 674,662 3,003,794 2.50 Chip-Channel 1.504 22.80 622976 Las Auras 674,664 3,003,793 2.50 Chip-Channel 2.418 15.90 622977 Las Auras 674,666 3,003,792 2.00 Chip-Channel 1.057 4.90 622978 Las Auras 674,668 3,003,792 0.50 Chip-Channel 2.298 2.90 622982 Santa Cruz 677,919 3,001,691 1.80 Chip-Channel 1.472 >100.0 622983 Santa Cruz 676,917 3,001,679 1.70 Chip-Channel 1.159 >100.0

Samples taken by several workers during reconnaissance work. Coordinates in WGS84.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D., the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

