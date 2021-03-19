Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber Obtains DTC Eligibility for Common Shares

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging cybersecurity threat intelligence company, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now eligible for clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company. The Depository Trust Company, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, is a member of the United States' Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc (OTCQB:TGCB) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TGCB/overview

Tego Cyber Inc. (the Company) was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Alien Vault, Exabeam and LogRhythm.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

CONTACT:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada

USA 89123

Tel: 855-939-0100

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations:

Tel: 855-939-0100 Ext 705

Email: investor@tegocyber.com

