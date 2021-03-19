Savaria (Sweden) AB: Savaria (Sweden) owns 95.4 per cent of the shares in Handicare following completion of the Offer

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER PURSUANT TO LEGISLATION AND REGULATIONS IN SUCH RELEVANT JURISDICTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. SHAREHOLDERS NOT RESIDENT IN SWEDEN WHO WISH TO ACCEPT THE OFFER (AS DEFINED BELOW) MUST MAKE INQUIRIES CONCERNING APPLICABLE LEGISLATION AND POSSIBLE TAX CONSEQUENCES. SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD REFER TO THE OFFER RESTRICTIONS INCLUDED IN THE SECTION TITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT PUBLISHED ON SAVARIA (SWEDEN)'S WEBSITE (WWW.NORDIC-OFFER.COM).

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 27 January 2021, Savaria (Sweden) AB1 ("Savaria (Sweden)"), a company wholly owned by Savaria Corporation2 ("Savaria"), announced a recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Handicare Group AB ("Handicare") to tender all their shares in Handicare to Savaria (Sweden) at a final price of SEK 50 in cash per share (the "Offer").



At the end of the initial acceptance period on 4 March 2021, Savaria (Sweden) announced that the Offer had been accepted by shareholders representing 56,118,445 shares in Handicare, corresponding to 95.2 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in Handicare. Since shareholders representing more than 90 per cent of the shares in Handicare had accepted the Offer, all conditions for completion of the Offer had been fulfilled. Accordingly, the Offer was declared unconditional in all respects and Savaria (Sweden) announced that it would complete the acquisition of the shares tendered in the Offer. Furthermore, Savaria (Sweden) announced that it had initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Handicare and that the acceptance period was extended until 18 March 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (CET). The board of directors of Handicare has since announced that it has resolved to apply for delisting of Handicare's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm and that the last day of trading in Handicare's shares will be 26 March 2021.

The Offer is now completed. At the end of the extended acceptance period on 18 March 2021, the Offer has been accepted by shareholders representing an additional 101,064 shares in Handicare, corresponding to approximately 0.2 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in Handicare. This entails that Savaria (Sweden) now owns a total of 56,219,509 shares in Handicare, corresponding to approximately 95.4 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in Handicare. Settlement of the shares tendered in the Offer during the extension of the acceptance period is expected to commence on or around 25 March 2021.

Pursuant to the obligation under the Nasdaq Stockholm takeover rules to procure fair treatment of participants in long-term incentive plans, Savaria (Sweden) has offered the participants in Handicare's long-term incentive program 2019 to sell their warrants of series LTIP 2019 to Savaria (Sweden) at a price per warrant of SEK 5.02 as calculated using the so-called see-through value.

Information about the Offer

The offer document in Swedish and English and other information about the Offer is available on Savaria (Sweden)'s website (www.nordic-offer.com).

Marcel Bourassa

President and

Chief Executive Officer

Savaria Corporation

mbourassa@savaria.com Stephen Reitknecht

Chief Financial Officer

Savaria Corporation

+1(800) 661-5112

sreitknecht@savaria.com Nicolas Rimbert

Vice President, Corporate Development

Savaria Corporation

+1 (450) 254-0115

nrimbert@savaria.com

For administrative questions regarding the Offer, please contact your bank or the nominee registered as holder of your shares.

Important information

Savaria (Sweden) discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Stock Market (Takeover Bids) Act and the Swedish Takeover Rules. The information was submitted for announcement at 2:00 p.m. (CET) on 19 March 2021.

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy in content between the two language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

______________________________

1 A newly established company under name change from Goldcup 26098 AB.

2 A corporation organised and existing under the laws of the Province of Alberta, Canada, with Canadian registration number 1161491460, having its registered office at 4350 Highway 13, Laval, Québec H7R 6E9 Canada and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:SIS).