Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of last trading day for option rights traded on First North Stockholm (114/21)

The following option rights (TO) has changed last trading date. Please see new last trading date marked in bold below. Security name: Gabather TO3 ---------------------------- Short name: GABA TO3 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013233459 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 184929 ---------------------------- Terms: One (1) option right of series TO 3 entitles to subscribe for one (1) new share in Gabather AB for the price of SEK 10.00 per new share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti 2021-03-12 - 2021-03-26 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2021-03-24 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon 08-463 80 00.