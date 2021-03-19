Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
19.03.2021 | 14:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of last trading day for option rights traded on First North Stockholm (114/21)

The following option rights (TO) has changed last trading date. Please see new
last trading date marked in bold below. 

Security name:  Gabather TO3
----------------------------
Short name:     GABA TO3    
----------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0013233459
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:   184929      
----------------------------

Terms:      One (1) option right of series TO 3 entitles to subscribe for one   
             (1) new share in Gabather AB for the price of SEK 10.00 per new    
             share.                                                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-                                                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti  2021-03-12 - 2021-03-26                                             
on period:                                                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last        2021-03-24                                                          
 trading                                                                        
 day:                                                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon 08-463 80
00.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
