Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size to Reach USD 4,426.54 Million by 2027 at CAGR 5.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enteral Feeding Devices Market is Segmented Type by Product (Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Feeding Tubes, Enteral Syringes, Giving Sets, and Consumables), Age Group (Adult and Pediatrics), Application (Gastrointestinal Diseases, Cancer, Malnutrition, Neurological Disorders, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global enteral feeding devices market size was valued at USD 2,828.52 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,426.54 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of Enteral feeding device market size are:

Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders

Increase in geriatric population, and surge in incidences of malnutrition cases

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ENTERAL FEEDING DEVICES MARKET SIZE

The major factor expected to boost enteral feeding devices market size is the increased use of enteral nutrition to assist patients with cancer, especially in the head and neck, who are at high risk of malnutrition. Patients with these forms of cancer generally limit their oral intake due to mouth or throat discomfort or trouble swallowing, resulting in poor nutritional status. As a result, enteral feeding is prescribed for these patients to retain vital nutrients in the body or provide medicine and fluids.

The rising geriatric population suffering from neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and dementia that impact swallowing is expected to drive the growth of enteral feeding device market size.

?Another factor driving the enteral feeding devices market size is the high prevalence of premature births, especially in developing economies such as China and India. The high incidence of preterm births in emerging economies, combined with continually improving healthcare infrastructure, spending, and patient knowledge levels, is expected to serve as a high-impact rendering driver in this sector.

ENTERAL FEEDING DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.3%.

Based on application, the cancer segment is anticipated to record the highest growth at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is due to a rise in cancer cases all over the world. Furthermore, cancers of the head and neck, gastrointestinal cancers, lung cancer, and liver cancer are expected to play a key role in the expanded use of enteral feeding devices to provide clinical nutrition to cancer patients.

Based on end-users, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, which was $ 1,726.16 million. The dominance of this segment is due to the high utilization rate of enteral feeding devices in hospitals. However, the home care segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1 percent during the forecast period.

Based on the region, Europe held the largest enteral feeding device market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the early approval of enteral feeding devices and the high adoption of enteral feeding pumps in this region.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the study period due to an increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness toward safe enteral feedings products.

Major players operating in the market include Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Danone, Cook Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Owens & Minor, Inc., and Nestlé S.A.

Key Market Segments:

By Product

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Enterostomy Feeding Tubes



Gastrostomy Feeding Tube





Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy Feeding Tubes







Balloon Gastrostomy Tube







Low-Profile Balloon Gastrostomy (Button)





Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy (PEJ) Tubes





Percutaneous Radiological Gastrostomy and Jejunostomy Tubes



Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes



Nasogastric Feeding Tubes







Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes







Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes



Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

Enteral Syringes

Giving set

Consumables

By Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

By Application

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Cancer



Head & Neck Cancers



Gastrointestinal Cancers



Liver Cancer



Pancreatic Cancer



Esophageal Cancer



Others

Malnutrition

Neurological Disorders

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Home Care

