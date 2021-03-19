Tobra Medical Inc.: Tobra Medical Reports 24.8% Sales Revenue Growth For 2020 Spurred By Innovative Tobra Bone Basket Autograft Collector

WAKE FOREST, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Tobra Medical Inc., a specialty medical device company focused on collection of autograft bone, reported the company's sales revenue growth for 2020. The company reported an impressive 24.8% revenue growth compared to 2019. The tremendous growth was spearheaded by the innovative and efficient Tobra Bone Basket. The growth was especially impressive in 2020 despite the Covid pandemic and reduction in elective surgery.

"Tobra was able to achieve a tremendous growth of 24.8% due to the large increase in new surgeons and facilities that adopted Tobra for their autograft collection needs. Surgeons, staff, and facilities are recognizing the multiple collection options Tobra offers, which allows for customization to the needs of the patient and type of surgery," said Tobra Medical Founder and President Brad Collins. "Tobra Medical is the only company to offer two collection systems; a collection system for collection and a collection system for collection and graft processing."

Tobra Medical is currently expanding their 1099 sales team for 2021. Please contact Tobra Medical.

About Tobra Medical

Tobra Medical is headquartered in Wake Forest, NC and is a specialty medical device company focused on autograft bone and specimen collection devices for use in the operating room. Founded in 2015 with a vision to innovate effective and economical autograft bone and specimen collection systems, Tobra Medical launched their first products nationally in January 2018. Located in the Research Triangle Region of North Carolina, Tobra Medical leverages a collaboration of high performing medical engineers, surgeons, and operating room personnel to innovate solutions to improve better clinical patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.tobramedical.com or email info@tobramedical.com

