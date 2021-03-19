Audio CODEC Market Size to Reach USD 14.12 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 4.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audio CODEC Market is Segmented by Function (With DSP and Without DSP), by End Use (Computer, Phone, Tablet, Over-Ear Headphone, TWS, Home Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Portable, Smart Home, IoT, Wearable, and AR/VR)). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Electronic Components Category.

The global audio CODEC market size was valued at USD 11.44 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 14.12 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Audio CODEC finds a wide range of applications in entertainment, gaming, consumer electronics, and automotive. Major factors driving the growth of the Audio CODEC market size are the rise in demand for energy-efficient audio systems and the increase in adoption of smartphones.

Global Audio CODEC Market Report

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AUDIO CODEC MARKET

High demand for smartphones, tablets, etc., is expected to drive the Audio CODEC market size growth. In addition to the growing demand for on-board entertainment and fast paced development provides lucrative opportunities for this market.

An increase in per capita income of the developing economies population is expected to augment the Audio CODEC market size growth. The consistent growth in the disposable income of the developing economy and emergence of IoT & AI enabled devices is expected to drive the growth of the Audio CODEC market size.

Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from increased demand for automotive infotainment, growth in demand for gaming consoles, and the introduction of virtual reality across various industries.

However, the emergence of audio SoC (system on a chip) and growth in awareness regarding adverse effects of audio codec devices on health and the environment hinder the audio CODEC market growth.

Audio CODEC Market Sample Report

AUDIO CODEC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on function, the without DSP segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. On the other hand, the DSP segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% during 2020 - 2027.

Based on end-user, The phone segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and the IoT segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region will maintain the lead with the highest CAGR of 4.8% during 2020 - 2027. This is due to the significant rise number of product launches for audio CODECs. With the advancement of technology in electronic devices, manufacturers are supporting the production of audio CODECs to boost the overall experience of the devices.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa .

Audio CODEC Market Regional Data

AUDIO CODEC MARKET SEGMENTS

By Function

With DSP

Without DSP

By End Use

Computer

Phones

Tablets

Over-ear Headphones

TWS

Home Entertainment

Commercial

Automotive

Portable

Smart Home

IoT

Wearable

AR/VR .

Customized Audio CODEC Market Report

Leading Companies Covered:

Analog Devices

Cirrus Logic

CML Microelectronics

Dialog Semiconductor

DSP Group

Maxim Integrated

Realtek Semiconductor

ROHM CO. LTD.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments.

