Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Wirklich nochmal fast 1.000% bis zum Sommer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
19.03.21
08:10 Uhr
4,395 Euro
-0,010
-0,23 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3054,47016:52
Dow Jones News
19.03.2021 | 15:58
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements 
19-March-2021 / 14:25 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Annual Report & Financial Statements 
 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
Dublin, 19 March 2021 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator, today 
announces that an electronic version of the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 
2020 has been published on the Company's website. 
To download the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements please go to: 
https://dalatahotelgroup.com/investors/annual-report 
A copy of the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been submitted to the 
Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. 
The documents will shortly be available for inspection at: 
Company Announcements Office 
Euronext Dublin 
Exchange Buildings, 
Foster Place, 
Dublin 2 
Tel: 00353 (0)1 6174200 
 
      ENDS 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
T: +353 1 206 9400 
E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code:  ACS 
TIDM:           DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:   95941 
EQS News ID:    1177036 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)

DALATA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.