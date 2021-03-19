DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

Dublin, 19 March 2021 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator, today announces that an electronic version of the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been published on the Company's website.

To download the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements please go to: https://dalatahotelgroup.com/investors/annual-report

A copy of the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism.

Contacts
Dalata Hotel Group plc
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance
T: +353 1 206 9400
E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

