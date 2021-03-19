Anzeige
WKN: A2E40N ISIN: SE0009554454 Ticker-Symbol: JSI 
Stuttgart
19.03.21
11:26 Uhr
2,578 Euro
-0,008
-0,31 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5522,62417:04
GlobeNewswire
19.03.2021 | 16:41
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of preference shares in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB from First North Premier Growth Market (115/21)

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB has applied for its preference shares to be
delisted from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
preference shares in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB. 

Short name:     SBB PREF    
----------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0009580715
----------------------------
Order book ID:  144694      
----------------------------


The last day of trading will be April 21, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
