Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of preference shares in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB from First North Premier Growth Market (115/21)

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB has applied for its preference shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the preference shares in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB. Short name: SBB PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009580715 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 144694 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be April 21, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB