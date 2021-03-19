Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - ProTek Capital Inc., (OTC Pink: PRPM) ("the Company") announce today the final step in the OTCIQ filing process. The company finally received its OTCIQ codes and full access to the back office enabling the company to upload and file all Disclosure and Financial statements.

The management is excited to have "beaten" the SEC deadline for filings and is eager to receive its "current status" upgrade.

"We are extremely excited to have closed this chapter in our path to business plan developments and growth. The successful track record that our team has developed and displayed by having several "related" companies and "tickers" achieve "current status", enables us to continue our developments via acquisitions and mergers. We successfully acquired several assets, and even other publicly trading companies to launch our highly anticipated "digital package". We as management and entrepreneurs knew that we had a "great idea" and business concept. However, the rest of the market had to "catch up" and is now ready for our NFT, art related digital assets, digital currency, and processing along with our "mining" computer farm and blockchain code crypto environment. This is the final step for ProTek Capital Inc, and its newly acquired asset, Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc., (BDGR), complete its goals and plan, rather than having to worry about "compliance" issues," stated Edward Vakser CEO.

Recently, the company announced its new and dynamic business plan and concept development. The management is excited to announce and congratulate Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc., (BDGR) on its recent OTC Markets upgrade to the "current status". The upgrade facilitated unveiling of the Business Direction and a "goal setting" marketing and new products launch. The "Black Dragon" branded products and services will utilize and market ProTek Capital Inc's own MJ, CBD, and other related products under its own: "Black Dragon" branding and label.

In cooperative exchange and participation, Black Dragon will use its own "digital currency", NFT and "blockchain" based software to enhance the currency exchange and market expansion of ProTek Capital Inc's clients, shareholders, suppliers and trade partners. The management is equally excited to report and observe the growth and development of Black Dragon (BDGR) in such a short time frame since ProTek Capital Inc., acquired the company on February 1st, 2021. This development only increased PRPM's overall "market street value", by seeing the new acquired company grow from Market value of less than $ One Million ($ 1,000,000.00) and at $ .00005 PPS, to today's highest Market Value of over $ Sixty Million ($ 60,000,000.00) and highest PPS $ .002. This added value to PRPM's own street "market value" of $ 19.5 million today, only enhances the company's overall and combined "gross market value" of over $ 80 million US. This growth, along with liquidity and a strong bid support, not only enhance and adds to overall shareholder's value, but also moves the company closer to the $ 250 million benchmark for qualifying to move to the "big boards" such as NASDAQ! And all that development, in its first 60 days.

The company will stay transparent and continue to report and disclose its progress and development of the 2021 business plan, filing updates, closures on more acquisitions and financial growth. (For both companies).

The by-product and as an additional bonus for its shareholders, there will be a "very handsome" stock dividend that will benefit all shareholders. That corporate action is already in the working stages with the State and other regulatory agencies. The management will release "record dates" and other details following this release ASAP.

About ProTek Capital, Inc.

ProTek Capital, Inc. has historically concentrated on acquiring a portfolio of unique and promising, high-growth potential companies. The company is focused on Mergers and Acquisitions of Cannabis, MJ, and CBD companies.

