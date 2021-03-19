Anzeige
WKN: A19GVM ISIN: XS1603335610 Ticker-Symbol:  
Dow Jones News
19.03.2021 | 18:28
Metalloinvest declares dividends

DJ Metalloinvest declares dividends 

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) 
Metalloinvest declares dividends 
19-March-2021 / 19:55 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Metalloinvest declares dividends 
 
Moscow, Russia - 19 March 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and 
supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends for 2020. 
Based on 12 months 2020 results and Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.3x as of 31 December 2020, the shareholders of 
Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of RUB 16.0 bn. 
 
# # # # 
 
If you have any questions, please contact us: 
Artem Lavrischev 
Investor Relations 
E: ir@metalloinvest.com 
T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 
 
Anton Troshin 
Public Relations 
E: pr@metalloinvest.com 
Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 
 
 
 
 
Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of 
high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the 
lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major 
beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           XS0918297382 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           IRSH 
Sequence No.:   95943 
EQS News ID:    1176872 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
