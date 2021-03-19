New LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne Office is Now Open for Business

For their Clients' Convenience, the Team from the New Location in Melbourne Offers 100 Percent Digital Conveyancing and Online Conveyancing

MELBOURNE, VIC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / The founders of LEAD Conveyancing, a company that helps their clients with the often-complicated process of buying or selling a home, are pleased to announce the opening of their new LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne location.

To learn more about the new LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne location and the services that they offer, please visit https://leadconveyancing.com.au/victoria/conveyancing-melbourne/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new Melbourne office brings the number of LEAD Conveyancing locations in Victoria to three: it joins the Dandenong office and the Frankston office.

The team from LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne is able to assist with a variety of properties, including apartments, units, flats, houses, townhouses and carparks.

Because the founders know that many people are continuing to stay home as much as possible due to the global pandemic, they are proud to offer 100 percent digital conveyancing and online conveyancing. This means that people throughout the Melbourne area who need help from a conveyancing solicitor and/or assistance with purchasing or selling a property do not have to meet with anyone in person.

"You do not have to arrange to meet with us physically to complete your transaction, you can do so completely remotely and from the convenience and safety of your own home," the spokesperson noted, adding that offering complete digital conveyancing services is one of the ways the friendly and experienced team from LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne is committed to outstanding customer service.

"We pride ourselves on putting our people first. As our customer, you can expect to be treated as a person and not just a file, your needs will be heard, and your concerns made into our top priority."

For people who are unsure about the process of conveyancing and why they may need it, the LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne website also includes a helpful section that explains everything about the legal process of conveyancing and what services a conveyancer offers.

About LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne:

At LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne, clients will have access to a Melbourne conveyancing lawyer at their fingertips. They will lead clients through the maze of requirements in buying and selling residential properties. And they will offer the most practical and cost-effective outcome at a guaranteed fixed fee. So, if anybody needs conveyancing in Melbourne or a pre-signing section 32 contract review, the team from LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne will be there. For more information, please visit https://leadconveyancing.com.au/.

LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne

Collins Square Tower Five, 727 Collins St

Docklands VIC 3008

03 8657 4328

Contact:

Trinh Thai

leadmarketing@leadconveyancing.com.au

03 8657 4328

SOURCE: LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636535/New-LEAD-Conveyancing-Melbourne-Office-is-Now-Open-for-Business