Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - Stinger Resources Corp. (TSXV: STNG) ("the Corporation") reports that it has granted a total of 720,000 incentive stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan to certain Directors, Officers, and Contractors of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.27 and are exercisable until March 18, 2031. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

The granting of options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stinger

Stinger is a new company that was formed as a spinout from American Creek Resources Ltd. The Corporation has a strong balance sheet as a result of cash and assets received under that spinout arrangement, including a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

Two of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle" of NW British Columbia; the Dunwell Mine project as well as the D1 McBride.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 587 271-0999 or Email: info@stingerresources.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.stingerresources.com

