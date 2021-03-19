Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft carriers, has made public on its website its consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2020 and the notes attached to the consolidated financial statements.

This document is available on the company's website: https://www.latecoere.aero/en/finance/investors/

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,169 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210319005476/en/

Contacts:

Taddeo

Michael Henson Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7551 720441



Pierre-Jean Le Mauff Media Relations

+33 (0)7 77 78 58 67

teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr