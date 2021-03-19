Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on 19 March 2021 announcing that:

On March 19, 2021, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB"), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the "OCC", and together with the FRB and the FDIC, the "Banking Agencies") announced that the temporary change to the supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") for bank holding companies and depository institutions issued in 2020 will expire as scheduled on March 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation reported an SLR of 7.2%; excluding the temporary change, the SLR would have been approximately 6.2%, which is 1.2%, or $39 billion, in excess of the 5% SLR regulatory minimum required for the Company by the FRB. The Company's lead depository institution, Bank of America, N.A., did not opt to take advantage of the SLR relief offered by the OCC.

The SLR ratio has historically not been a constraint for the Corporation as the Corporation has remained above the minimum ratio since its establishment by the Banking Agencies. The Corporation does not expect the expiration of the temporary relief announced today to affect the Company's ability to service customers or constrain the Company's capital return plans to shareholders.

