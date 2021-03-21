Immofinanz/S Immo: Austrian based real estate company Immofinanz announced the intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire a controlling interest for all outstanding no-par value bearer shares of its peer S Immo AG. The Offer Price per Share of S Immo AG shall amount to 18.04 Euro on a cum-dividend basis. This means that the Offer Price per share will be reduced by the amount of any dividend per Share of S Immo AG declared between this announcement and the settlement of an offer, if the settlement of an offer takes place after the relevant Dividend Record Date.Immofinanz: weekly performance: 2.54%S Immo: weekly performance: 9.42% Porr: Poland's General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) has awarded construction group Porr the contract for ...

