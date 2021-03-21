Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group was able to close the financial year 2020 with a solid volume and cash flow development despite challenging general conditions. Consolidated sales of the Group reached Euro 2,528.4 mn and were thus close to the previous year's level (2019: Euro 2,544.4 mn). A volume-related increase in sales in the packaging division was offset by a price-related decline in the cartonboard division. At Euro 231.4 mn, the operating profit was 9.4 % below the previous year (2019: Euro 255.3 mn). This includes one-off expenses of EUR 64.0 million, in particular from necessary market- and structure-related adjustments. Profit for the year amounted to Euro 162.2 mn (2019: Euro 190.2 mn). At the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2021, a stable dividend compared to the ...

