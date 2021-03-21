Zumtobel: Lightning group Zumtobel has created a new, sophisticated lighting solution for the renowned Fondation Beyeler museum in Riehen/Basel, Switzerland. The solution uses innovative zoom lenses to showcase the spectacular exhibition objects and create an impression of daylight in the atmospheric rooms, even in the evening. The art collection of the gallery owners Ernst and Hildy Beyeler consists of over 400 masterpieces of classic modern and contemporary art, including works ranging from van Gogh, Cézanne, Monet, Degas, Kandinsky, Matisse, Klee and Picasso to Giacometti, Warhol, Lichtenstein, Rothko and Bacon.Zumtobel: weekly performance: -1.52% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (19/03/2021)

