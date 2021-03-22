Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
WKN: 917165 ISIN: DK0015998017 Ticker-Symbol: BV3 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.03.2021 | 07:05
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Receives Additional Smallpox Vaccine Order from the Canadian Government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 22, 2021 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has ordered IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine to the national stockpile at a total value of USD 31.2 million.

Deliveries of the vaccines are expected to occur from the first quarter 2022 with anticipated completion in 2023. Hence this order, which is made under an existing contract with PHAC, will have no impact on the Company's financial guidance for 2021.

Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic, said: "We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with the Canadian government in their efforts to secure protection for its citizens. This collaboration dates back to 2008 when we started deliveries to the Canadian Department of National Defence and was since broadened to include the Public Health Agency of Canada, who also recognized the need for establishing a smallpox vaccine stockpile for the general population."

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur/RabAvert against rabies and Encepur against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA, which is licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 10 / 2021

Attachment

  • 2021-10-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/64f16aae-8de4-4721-aeca-b27cab1c2d7e)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
