Evotec AG: Evotec and Takeda Enter Strategic RNA Targeting Drug Discovery and Development Alliance

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that the Company has entered into a multi-RNA target alliance with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") with the goal to discover and develop RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics for highly attractive targets that are difficult to address via more conventional approaches.

Evotec and Takeda will jointly identify and develop small molecules targeting a range of RNA targets aligned with Takeda's research and development areas. The collaboration will leverage Evotec's extensive RNA targeting platform to optimally identify promising RNA sequences to target with small molecule ligands that can be developed into potentially first-in-class therapeutics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec will receive significant research funding and will be eligible to receive discovery, pre-clinical, clinical, commercial and sales milestone payments of up to US$ 160 m per programme. Additionally, Evotec is entitled to tiered royalties on net sales of any products resulting from the collaboration.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "Many highly validated targets have proven to be intractable via conventional protein targeting approaches. For this reason, Evotec has been pioneering RNA targeting strategies and approaches for quite some time. We are very excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Takeda in this field as both companies share the vision to jointly develop small molecule therapeutics against high value RNA targets that will deliver long awaited therapeutics."

"Takeda recognizes targeting RNA with small molecules as a promising new modality that has tremendous potential for much needed medicines for patients through modulating historically undruggable targets", said Dr Larry Hamann, Head, Drug Discovery Sciences, Takeda. "We are excited to be working with Evotec and their impressive capabilities."

About Evotec's RNA platform

The structure-based recognition of RNA tertiary structures by RNA-targeted small molecules ("rSM") provides an alternative to sequence-based approaches, such as antisense oligonucleotides ("ASOs"). rSM approaches enable novel therapeutic potential by allowing to target highly conserved parts of RNA, creating pathways in cases where the encoded protein cannot be targeted conventionally, and unlocking the largely unexplored field of non-coding RNAs, which can also be disease drivers.

Evotec's proprietary RNA targeting platform is specifically designed to

identify RNA tertiary structural elements where rSM are able to bind with sufficient selectivity and affinity, discover and develop suitable rSM binders that potentially deliver orally available drugs, and identify and deliver proof-of-target engagement for disease-relevant RNA structures, allowing biologically active rSM binders.

Evotec's cutting-edge RNA small molecule platform builds on the well-established drug discovery routes within Evotec and combines them with novel, highly innovative technologies such as third generation sequencing, sequencing-based structure elucidation of RNA molecules, which constitute a first-class expertise in this area.

ABOUT TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,500 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

