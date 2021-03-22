Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the results of a prospective study published in the Sri Lanka Journal of Child Health in which researchers in Colombo, Sri Lanka evaluated the efficacy of a pulse oximetry-based critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) newborn screening strategy using Masimo SET pulse oximetry.1 The authors concluded that pulse oximetry is a "simple, noninvasive, cost-effective, feasible, and reliable test," and found that it had higher CCHD screening sensitivity than physical exam. Combining the two methods led to detection of all cases of CCHD in the study cohort, and they recommended that, "Pulse oximetry screening as a combined strategy with newborn physical exam should be implemented as a basic routine at discharge for every newborn in maternity units island-wide." As they note, their work is the first published CCHD study of this nature in Sri Lanka.

Noting that while "developed countries have abundant research on pulse oximetry screening" for CCHD, "there are few studies in developing countries," Dr. CR Gunaratne and colleagues sought to study the utility of such a screening strategy in their local setting. From November 2018 to April 2019, researchers assessed the rate of detection of CCHD using Masimo SET pulse oximetry compared to routine physical exam alone in 5,435 asymptomatic newborns admitted to the post-natal wards at Castle Street Hospital, Colombo. Physical exam was performed at 24 hours of age "to identify any visible central cyanosis, weak/absent femoral pulses or cardiac murmur" by an experienced medical officer, blinded to pulse oximetry results. Radical-7 Pulse CO-Oximeters with Masimo SET pulse oximetry were used to measure pre-ductal and post-ductal oxygen saturation (SpO2) on the right hand and right foot, respectively, as part of a standardized screening algorithm. For newborns with positive results, an echocardiogram was performed within 48 hours to diagnose CCHD.

The researchers found that Masimo SET pulse oximetry had a CCHD detection rate of 91%, compared to 82% for physical exam. The addition of Masimo SET pulse oximetry to physical exam screening led to the detection of 2 cases missed by physical exam alone, with a combined detection rate of 100%. The positive predictive value and positive likelihood ratio were both higher for SET pulse oximetry compared to physical exam (71.4% vs. 8.6% and 1232.7 vs. 46.2, p 0.0001). The researchers also found that the false positive rate was "substantially" lower for SET pulse oximetry compared to physical exam (0.07% vs. 1.76%, p 0.0001).

The researchers concluded, "Prevalence of CCHD in our study was 2.02 per 1000 live births. Using a pulse oximetry strategy as an adjunct to routine physical exam can substantially reduce the diagnostic gap in CCHD as [a] combined approach has an additive effect resulting in more efficient screening."

Since its introduction in 1995, Masimo Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion Signal Extraction Technology (SET) has been shown in more than 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies, providing clinicians with increased sensitivity and specificity to help them make critical patient care decisions.2 To date, nine other published CCHD screening studies, all with positive conclusions and representing over 300,000 infants, have used Masimo SET,3-11 which includes the largest CCHD study to date, of 122,738 newborns.5 All of the CCHD studies with Masimo SET pulse oximetry have shown improved screening sensitivity with the use of Masimo SET alongside clinical assessment when compared to routine physical exam alone. Results from CCHD studies using other pulse oximetry technologies have shown that other technologies do not offer the same performance as Masimo SET during CCHD screening.12-14

With its ability to accurately measure through motion and low perfusion, alongside its performance in outcome studies, SET stands out as the choice of pulse oximetry technology for clinicians and policy makers hoping to implement newborn-related screening processes-and has indeed been used in the establishment of screening guidelines used around the world.15

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.2 Masimo SET has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,16 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.17-20 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,21 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals according to the 2020-21 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.22 Masimo continues to refine SET and in 2018, announced that SpO2 accuracy on RD SET sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient's physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), RPVi (rainbow PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, O3 Regional Oximetry, and ISA Capnography with NomoLine sampling lines. Masimo's family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7 and Radius PPG, portable devices like Rad-67, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation platform, and include Iris Gateway, iSirona, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView, UniView :60, and Masimo SafetyNet. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

