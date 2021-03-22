Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der "1.000% Ansatz", der wirklich funktioniert hat...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.03.2021 | 08:04
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2D Electronics Could Be One Drop Away: WPI-MANA

TSUKUBA, Japan, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A research team at WPI-MANA has developed a surprisingly simple method for fabricating highly organized mono- and multilayers of 2D nanosheets. All one needs to do the job is a pipette and a hotplate.

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105739/202103122207/_prw_PI1fl_64rYmXCO.jpeg)

Two-dimensional nanosheets have been generating a lot of excitement worldwide recently. Their broad range of unique electronic, magnetic, optical and thermal properties could find their way into next-generation devices. However, further development of 2D materials depends on finding deposition processes that enable precise layer-by-layer control of thin films while reducing time, cost and energy/sample consumption.

The team found that a simple one-drop approach improves "drop casting" fabrication of tiled nanosheets. Drop casting is one of the most versatile and cost-effective methods of depositing nanomaterials on solid surfaces. But it has serious drawbacks, including the so-called coffee-ring effect, a pattern left by particles after the liquid evaporates.

They found, to their surprise, that controlled convection by a pipette and a hotplate causes uniform deposition rather than a ring-like pattern, suggesting a new possibility for drop casting. The process is surprisingly simple -- dropping a solution containing 2D nanosheets with a simple pipette onto a substrate heated on a hotplate, followed by removal of the solution, causes the nanosheets to come together in about 30 seconds to form a tile-like layer.

The team also produced various functional coatings such as conducting, semiconducting, insulating, magnetic and photochromic coatings in multilayer, superlattice and submicrometer-thick forms, which showed the potential for a convenient way to produce high-quality 2D nanosheet films. If the process can be scaled up, it could advance development of next-generation electronics.

This research was carried out by Minoru Osada (NIMS Invited Researcher, Soft Chemistry Group, WPI-MANA, NIMS) and his collaborators.

"Single Droplet Assembly for Two-Dimensional Nanosheet Tiling"
Yue Shi et al., ACS Nano (October 29, 2020)
https://doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.0c05434

MANA E-BULLETIN
https://www.nims.go.jp/mana/ebulletin/

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.