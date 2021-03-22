Forbes Ventures Plc - Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation

22 March 2021

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation

Forbes Ventures is pleased to announce an update on its first Litigation Funding Securitisation.

The Company now expects that the issue will list before the end of March 2021, owing to minor delays in the Maltese regulatory clearance process.

The Company does not expect the increased Covid-19 restrictions, which commenced in Malta on 5 March 2021, to cause any further delay beyond that stated in this announcement.

The Company will make a further statement on completion of this first Litigation Funding Securitisation.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

