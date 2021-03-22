Sodexo SA: Sodexo appoints Anne Bardot as Group Chief Communications Officer

Paris, March 22, 2021

Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, announces the appointment of Anne Bardot as Group Chief Communications Officer. Reporting to Denis Machuel, Sodexo Chief Executive Officer, Anne Bardot will be a member of the Executive Committee and will join the company in early April.

Anne joins Sodexo bringing a rich, varied, and international experience in communications, brand management, public affairs, as well as strategy. She succeeds Dianne Salt, who returns to Canada and whom the Group thanks for her contribution.

Anne began her career in communications and public affairs in the pharmaceutical industry in 2003 before joining the agri-food and then the communications consulting sectors. In 2010, she joined Air Liquide first leading Communications for the Healthcare World Business Line, and then moving on to become Group Communications Vice President. In this role, for six years, Anne has contributed to many strategic and transformative projects for the company. More recently over the last two years with Air Liquide, Anne has held the role of Vice President of Strategy for the Global Markets & Technologies Business Unit.

Anne holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from IEP Paris, an Executive MBA from HEC Paris and speaks French, English and Russian.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020#1 France-based private employer worldwide64 countries100 million consumers served daily

10.3 billion euro in market capitalization (as at January 7, 2021)

Contact

Media Investors Mathieu SCARAVETTI

+33 6 28 62 21 91

Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com (mailto:Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com) Virginia JEANSON

+33 1 57 75 80 56

Virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com (mailto:Virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com)

