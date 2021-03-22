American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Does a Self-Directed IRA Help in Addition to Social Security?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Can a Self-Directed IRA help fill in the gaps if an investor is not confident in social security? That is the subject of a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC. One poll suggested that more Americans were "not too" confident about the social security system providing future benefits of at least equal value to today. That means that there are more investors worried about social security than there are investors who are confident in social security.

At the post at American IRA, the blog noted that there are ways for investors to think about retirement investing to supplement income throughout retirement. For example, a Self-Directed IRA allows investors to put retirement funds into a real estate asset, such as a rent-generating single-family home. An investor who has this kind of investment within a retirement account can also access the tax benefits of retirement accounts, which helps them retain more of their own money-just as any retirement account would with stock assets.

Any investor who puts aside more money throughout a lifetime of earning is going to have better prospects for retirement, no matter what happens with social security. But American IRA pointed out that Self-Directed IRA investors can have multiple options for using assets beyond the stock market. People who rely solely on the stock market may find it difficult to retire with a low income from social security and a down year in the stock market. A Self-Directed IRA could hold nontraditional retirement assets such as precious metals and real estate that help an investor diversify risk.

The post explains that there are a lot of variables for investors to consider. For example, social security benefits are not as static as some people would believe-they depend on the individual. But the Self-Directed IRA can help individuals customize their retirement experience by choosing a strategy that suits a different investment style.

