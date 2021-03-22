Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Nur Warm-Up? Hohe Zugewinne gleich zu Wochenbeginn?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
22.03.21
09:04 Uhr
2,080 Euro
+0,060
+2,97 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,38010:16
Dow Jones News
22.03.2021 | 08:31
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million

DJ Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million 
22-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million 
 
LONDON, 22 March 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company"), a global venture capital company focused on 
investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces it is commencing a GBP25 million share buyback 
programme, previously announced on 15 March 2021. 
 
Arix is commencing a programme to purchase in open market transactions its ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each (the 
"Ordinary Shares") with a value of up to GBP25 million during the period starting on 22 March 2021 and ending no later 
than 22 December 2021 (the "Programme"). The aggregate number of shares acquired by the Company shall not exceed the 
maximum of 13,555,185 shares authorised by shareholders at the most recent Annual General Meeting which was held on 4 
June 2020. 
 
It is intended that any shares repurchased under the Programme will be transferred into treasury. 
 
The Programme will be carried out through an irrevocable non-discretionary agreement with Jefferies International 
Limited ("Jefferies") to enable the purchase of Ordinary Shares on the Company's behalf within certain parameters. The 
Company and its directors have no power to invoke any changes to the above Programme and Jefferies will make its 
trading decisions in relation to the Ordinary Shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company. 
 
Any purchase of Ordinary Shares under the Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and any other UK 
recognised investment exchange which may be agreed, in accordance with pre-set parameters and in accordance with (and 
subject to limits prescribed by) the Company's general authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares granted by its 
shareholders at its most recent Annual General Meeting, Chapter 12 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, 
Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) 
Act 2018) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European 
Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 
 
The Company will announce any market repurchases of Ordinary Shares no later than 7.30 a.m. on the business day 
following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred. 
 
[ENDS] 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  POS 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:   95954 
EQS News ID:    1177134 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.