Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Eve Sleep plc: Directors Purchase of Shares

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Directors Purchase of Shares 

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Directors Purchase of Shares 
22-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") 
Directors Purchase of Shares 
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that Cheryl 
Calverley, CEO has purchased 87,719 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 
5.70 pence per Ordinary Share and Tim Parfitt, CFO has purchased 100,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 5.70 pence per 
share. 
Following the purchases, Cheryl holds 368,004 Ordinary Shares and Tim holds 627,048 Ordinary Shares in the Company, 
representing 0.14% and 0.23% per cent. of the issued share capital respectively. 
For enquiries, please contact: 
eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                                               via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                                               Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Edward Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR 
                                               Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / 
              person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                                 Cheryl Calverley 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position / status                                                    Chief Executive Officer 
              Initial notification / amendment                                     Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                                 eve Sleep plc 
b)            LEI                                                                  2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 
4             Details of the transaction(s):  section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument          Ordinary shares of 0.1p each 
                                                                                   ("Ordinary Shares") 
              Identification code                                                  ISIN:  GB00BYWMFT51 
b)            Nature of transaction                                                Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
                                                                                   Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                                              5.70p          87,719

d) Aggregated information

e) Date of the transaction 19 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / 
              person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                                 Tim Parfitt 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position / status                                                    Chief Financial Officer 
              Initial notification / amendment                                     Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                                 eve Sleep plc 
b)            LEI                                                                  2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 
4             Details of the transaction(s):  section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument          Ordinary shares of 0.1p each 
                                                                                   ("Ordinary Shares") 
              Identification code                                                  ISIN:  GB00BYWMFT51 
b)            Nature of transaction                                                Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
                                                                                   Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                                              5.70p          100,000

d) Aggregated information

e) Date of the transaction 19 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          EVE 
LEI Code:      2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.:  95949 
EQS News ID:   1177096 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

