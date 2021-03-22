DJ Eve Sleep plc: Directors Purchase of Shares

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Directors Purchase of Shares 22-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Directors Purchase of Shares eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that Cheryl Calverley, CEO has purchased 87,719 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 5.70 pence per Ordinary Share and Tim Parfitt, CFO has purchased 100,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 5.70 pence per share. Following the purchases, Cheryl holds 368,004 Ordinary Shares and Tim holds 627,048 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.14% and 0.23% per cent. of the issued share capital respectively. For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode / Edward Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Cheryl Calverley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5.70p 87,719

d) Aggregated information

e) Date of the transaction 19 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tim Parfitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5.70p 100,000

d) Aggregated information

e) Date of the transaction 19 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

