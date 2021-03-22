DJ Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 22 March 2021 Polymetal International plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding Polymetal discloses the following information regarding certain of its share plans.

In accordance with the Deferred Share Awards plan ("DSA"), the award of shares under the DSA, which were granted in March 2018, 2019 and 2020, have vested and were transferred to the Group CEO and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") on 19 March 2021 as presented in the table below:

Name Position Number of Additional share awards for Total amount of Total shareholding of employee shares vested dividend equivalents shares allotted following vesting of share award Vitaly Nesis Director 9,953 1,015 10,968 3,338,736 Vitaly PDMR 6,489 659 7,148 75,738 Savchenko Sergey PDMR 8,184 821 9,005 74,005 Trushin Roman PDMR 8,722 882 9,604 62,590 Shestakov Pavel Danilin PDMR 8,155 827 8,982 97,800 Igor Kapshuk PDMR 6,635 670 7,305 61,474 Valery PDMR 8,112 821 8,933 275,461 Tsyplakov Maxim Nazimok PDMR 8,753 896 9,649 59,331

In addition, further to the bonus approval for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group CEO and PDMRs have received a deferred bonus award in shares under the terms of the DSA. The total award of shares is detailed in the schedule below. Share awards will vest annually to employees over the next three years in equal instalments (in March 2022, 2023 and 2024). Under the terms of the DSA, dividend equivalents will be received on vested shares reflecting the value of the dividends which have been paid during the period from the grant date to the vesting date. Dividend equivalents will also be paid as shares to employees. Details of the DSA are disclosed in Polymetal's Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com

Name Position Outstanding shares under 2019 and 2020 DSA Deferred share grant Total number of deferred (net of issued shares) under 2021 DSA shares under the DSA Vitaly Nesis Director 8,942 9,177 18,119 Vitaly PDMR 5,878 5,888 11,766 Savchenko Sergey PDMR 7,577 4,173 11,750 Trushin Roman PDMR 7,974 4,650 12,624 Shestakov Pavel Danilin PDMR 7,400 4,099 11,499 Igor Kapshuk PDMR 6,067 3,279 9,346 Valery PDMR 7,409 4,063 11,472 Tsyplakov Maxim Nazimok PDMR 7,804 4,816 12,620

No consideration is payable for the making or vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. A total of 152,248 shares were allotted to the Group CEO, PDMRs and other employees of the Group under DSA.

Also in accordance with the terms of the Company's Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), 10,708 ordinary shares of the Company with no par value were issued to certain individuals, none of which are either directors or PDMRs. Further information on the PSP can be found in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on or around 25 March 2021. Following the allotment of shares, the total issued share capital of the Company will comprise 471,980,956 shares.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

22 March 2021

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Nesis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of the entity Polymetal International plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares Identification code JE00B6T5S470 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) Price(s) and volume(s) c) n/a Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total Transaction Price Volume Aggregated Price d) Aggregated information Ordinary shares 0.00 10,968 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 9,177 0.00

e) Date of the transaction

19 March 2021

