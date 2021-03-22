Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung:
22.03.2021 | 08:34
Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
22-March-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time  IMMEDIATE                                                       LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date          22 March 2021 Polymetal International plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding Polymetal discloses the following information regarding certain of its share plans.

In accordance with the Deferred Share Awards plan ("DSA"), the award of shares under the DSA, which were granted in March 2018, 2019 and 2020, have vested and were transferred to the Group CEO and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") on 19 March 2021 as presented in the table below: 

Name          Position Number of     Additional share awards for Total amount of   Total shareholding of employee 
                       shares vested dividend equivalents        shares allotted   following vesting of share award 
Vitaly Nesis  Director  9,953         1,015                       10,968            3,338,736 
Vitaly        PDMR      6,489         659                         7,148            75,738 
Savchenko 
Sergey        PDMR      8,184         821                         9,005             74,005 
Trushin 
Roman         PDMR      8,722         882                         9,604             62,590 
Shestakov 
Pavel Danilin PDMR      8,155         827                         8,982             97,800 
Igor Kapshuk  PDMR      6,635         670                         7,305             61,474 
Valery        PDMR      8,112         821                         8,933             275,461 
Tsyplakov 
Maxim Nazimok PDMR      8,753         896                         9,649            59,331

In addition, further to the bonus approval for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group CEO and PDMRs have received a deferred bonus award in shares under the terms of the DSA. The total award of shares is detailed in the schedule below. Share awards will vest annually to employees over the next three years in equal instalments (in March 2022, 2023 and 2024). Under the terms of the DSA, dividend equivalents will be received on vested shares reflecting the value of the dividends which have been paid during the period from the grant date to the vesting date. Dividend equivalents will also be paid as shares to employees. Details of the DSA are disclosed in Polymetal's Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com 

Name          Position Outstanding shares under 2019 and 2020 DSA Deferred share grant    Total number of deferred 
                       (net of issued shares)                     under 2021 DSA          shares under the DSA 
Vitaly Nesis  Director  8,942                                      9,177                   18,119 
Vitaly        PDMR      5,878                                      5,888                   11,766 
Savchenko 
Sergey        PDMR      7,577                                      4,173                   11,750 
Trushin 
Roman         PDMR      7,974                                      4,650                   12,624 
Shestakov 
Pavel Danilin PDMR      7,400                                      4,099                   11,499 
Igor Kapshuk  PDMR      6,067                                      3,279                   9,346 
Valery        PDMR      7,409                                      4,063                   11,472 
Tsyplakov 
Maxim Nazimok PDMR      7,804                                      4,816                   12,620

No consideration is payable for the making or vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. A total of 152,248 shares were allotted to the Group CEO, PDMRs and other employees of the Group under DSA.

Also in accordance with the terms of the Company's Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), 10,708 ordinary shares of the Company with no par value were issued to certain individuals, none of which are either directors or PDMRs. Further information on the PSP can be found in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on or around 25 March 2021. Following the allotment of shares, the total issued share capital of the Company will comprise 471,980,956 shares.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                                                   Investor Relations 
                                                        Polymetal          ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                                                        Evgeny Monakhov    +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink                            +44 20 3727 1000 
                                                        Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                                                        Kirill Kuznetsov   +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 
                                       +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                                                        RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                                                        Marcus Jackson     +44 20 7653 4000 
Panmure Gordon                                          Jamil Miah 
Daniel Norman                          +44 20 7886 2500 
John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

22 March 2021 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                       Vitaly Nesis 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                       Director 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                       Initial notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Full name of the entity 
                                                       Polymetal International plc 
 
b)            Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                                                       213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, 
              type of instrument 
a) 
                                                       Ordinary shares 
 
              Identification code                      JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
                                                       Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) 
 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                                       n/a 
 
 
                                                       Description of Financial Aggregated  Aggregated  Total 
                                                       Transaction              Price       Volume      Aggregated 
                                                                                                        Price 
d) 
              Aggregated information                   Ordinary shares          0.00        10,968      0.00 
 
                                                       Deferred shares          0.00        9,177       0.00

e) Date of the transaction

19 March 2021

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

