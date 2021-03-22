

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SXS.L) said that it commences a share repurchase program of the group's ordinary shares of 5 pence each for a maximum consideration of up to 200 million pounds. The program will be carried out in tranches and its purpose is to reduce the Group's outstanding ordinary shares.



The company noted that the first tranche of the program will be carried out through an irrevocable non-discretionary agreement with Jefferies International Limited, by which Jefferies shall purchase ordinary shares as principal for the subsequent sale on to, and purchase by, Spectris. The first tranche will run from 22 March 2021 and end no later than 31 May 2021, for an aggregate consideration of up to, but no greater than, 50 million pounds.



The maximum number of ordinary shares that can be purchased under the first tranche of the program is 11.60 million ordinary shares.



