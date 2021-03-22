DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

The following security will be admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 22/03/2021. Name of Issuer: Samarkand Group Plc Security: Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30 Symbol: SMK The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

22-March-2021

March 22, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)