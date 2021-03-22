Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
Dow Jones News
22.03.2021 | 09:01
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 
22-March-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following security will be admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth market with effect from 
08:00, 22/03/2021. 
Name of Issuer: Samarkand Group Plc 
Security: Ordinary Shares 
ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30 
Symbol: SMK 
 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1177085 22-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
