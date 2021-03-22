Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 
Xetra
22.03.21
09:04 Uhr
47,690 Euro
-0,125
-0,26 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
Royal Philips: Philips convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders


March 22, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes.

The agenda of the 2021 AGM includes proposals to reappoint Mr. Marnix van Ginneken as member of the Board of Management and to appoint Mrs. Chua Sock Koong and Mrs. Indra Nooyi as members of the Supervisory Board. The agenda also includes a number of recurring items, such as proposals to adopt the company's financial statements and dividend.

The AGM will be held on Thursday May 6, 2021, beginning at 14:00 hours CET. To protect the health and safety of all participants in connection with COVID-19 and considering the temporary legislative measures from the Dutch government, shareholders are invited to submit their voting instructions and follow the meeting via the live webcast (which will be available on Philips' website) or to virtually attend and vote at the 2021 AGM.

The convening notice, the full agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.


