Woolworths Group IT Names WorkJam Best Technology Solution

MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam, the leading digital workplace platform for organizations with frontline and hourly employees, has been awarded Woolworths Group IT's Best Technology Solution 2020. The award is a testament to WorkJam's continued dedication to innovation for one of the world's largest retailers while improving the lives of their frontline team members.

For the last two years, Woolworths Group has used WorkJam's messaging, chat, punches, shift offers, training, surveys, polls, and badges functions to provide team members with a single digital workplace app. In doing so, Woolworths Group provides team members with the training and communication tools needed to provide an exceptional customer experience. The WorkJam Digital Workplace is used across more than 130,000 Woolworths Group team members and is now the primary digital interface used in stores as it relates to managing team members' time and pay.

"Together, WorkJam and Woolworths have delivered an unparalleled employee engagement experience through field communication, shift management, and mobile punch," said Steven Kramer, CEO at WorkJam. "Our mission is to provide breakthrough productivity gains to our customers and their frontline team members. We are proud to be recognized by Woolworths as a valued partner."

John Hunt, Woolworths Group CIO added: "We're pleased to recognise the partnership we've built with WorkJam. It's helped us streamline our team member experience and improved communication flows with our frontline teams during a pivotal time. We're grateful for all their efforts and look forward to evolving further."

In addition to the recognition WorkJam received, Woolworths Group IT's own People Digital Experiences team won the internal Innovation Award for collaboration with WorkJam and their dedication to their frontline team members.

To learn more about how WorkJam customers are taking advantage of the WorkJam Digital Workplace today, please visit https://www.workjam.com/.

About WorkJam

WorkJam is the Digital Workplace Platform industry leaders choose to unleash the full potential of their non-desk workforces. Available in over 35 languages and deployed in over 35 countries across the world, large-enterprise and mid-market companies using WorkJam have the ability to communicate across their non-desk workforce, help them understand and execute tasks, provide them with training, offer schedule self-service and a multi-location open shift marketplace, recognize, and reward employees and more - all through any mobile or desktop device. WorkJam is also loved by employees of these organizations due to the knowledge, flexibility and digital relationship created through the platform. Available as individual modules or in one complete solution that can be implemented in as little as five days, WorkJam has deep expertise in developing its platform for the applicable compliance, work rules and workflows required for non-desk employee organizations. Companies running on WorkJam achieve breakthrough cost-savings, productivity increases, and optimal labor utilization while motivating and engaging their non-desk workforce. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/

Media Contact

Adam Hatch

617.359.9946

adam.hatch@workjam.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141688/WorkJam_Logo.jpg