Ad-hoc-Meldung: Nur Warm-Up? Hohe Zugewinne gleich zu Wochenbeginn?
22.03.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Pierce Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (38/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Pierce Group AB, company registration
number 556967-4392, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Pierce Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm and that the company meets the liquidity requirements, first day of
trading is expected to be March 26, 2021. 

The company has 33,683,700 shares as per today's date.



Short Name:                             PIERCE                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  39,687,050              
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                              SE0015658364            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:                          220494                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                               CCP Cleared             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                                Mid cap                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         STO Equities CCP/182    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                                    XSTO                    
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:     40 Consumer Discretionary
--------------------------------------------
Supersector code:  4040 Retailers           
--------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis March 26 up to and including March 29,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information, see page 34 in the prospectus. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 




Nasdaq Stockholm AB
