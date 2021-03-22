Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Nur Warm-Up? Hohe Zugewinne gleich zu Wochenbeginn?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764940 ISIN: IT0003188064 Ticker-Symbol: 0I6 
Frankfurt
22.03.21
11:30 Uhr
11,200 Euro
+0,080
+0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCA IFIS SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCA IFIS SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,19011,40011:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.03.2021 | 10:17
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Banca Ifis develops the first securitisation in Italy of NPLs assisted by orders of assignment

Banca Ifis develops the first securitisation in Italy of NPLs assisted by orders of assignment

  • The Group acts as pathfinder: the pioneering transaction for finance is new for this type of non-performing exposure
  • Moody's and Scope have assigned the senior notes a rating of A2 and A-, confirming the quality of the NPL portfolio and Banca Ifis's ability to service

Milan, 22 March 2021 - Through the subsidiary Ifis Npl Investing, Banca Ifis achieves it's aim of financing the very first securitisation in Italy of a non-performing portfolio, mostly made of unsecured loans assisted by orders of assignment. The transaction is an innovative solution in the Italian Npl market whereby the recovery process of this type of non-performing exposures envisaging the debt collection procedure through compulsory enforcement (attachment of one fifth of the salary/pension) is already at an advanced stage of recovery.

The transaction will allow Ifis Npl Investing to obtain funding for anamount up to 350 million Euro, without deconsolidating the underlying credits which will remain within the Banca Ifis Group. The loan portfolios included in the transaction (a portfolio of secured loans and a portfolio of unsecured loans assisted by orders of assignment) owned by Ifis Npl Investing, have been transferred to a newly-established SPV named IFIS NPL 2021-1 SPV S.r.l., which will issue senior, mezzanine and junior notes.

The mezzanine and junior notes have been entirely subscribed by Ifis Npl Investing and will not be transferred. The two classes of senior notes, net of 5% that will be retained at the originator, will be admitted for trading on the Borsa Italiana ExtraMOT debt market, and will be refinanced on the institutional investors' market.

The transaction will allow Ifis Npl Investing to finance itself and to affirm in the Italian Npl servicing market its ability to service non-performing loans through the subsidiary Ifis Npl Servicing, also for the benefit of third parties.

The ratings agencies Moody's and Scope have respectively assigned, for the first time ever in Italy for this asset class, the senior notes ratings of A2 and A- and the mezzanine note a rating of B2 and B+, thereby highlighting the strength of the product (i.e. assignment order) and future emphasize Banca Ifis's servicing capability.

The transaction involved JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank as arrangers, the law firms BonelliErede (on behalf of the Banca Ifis Group) and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe (on behalf of the arrangers) and Banca Finint as Corporate Servicer.



Rosalba Benedetto
Director of Communications, Marketing
and External Relations
Banca Ifis S.p.A.



Eleonora Vallin
Head of the Press Office
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
M. +39 342 8554140



Andrea Nalon
Press Office
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
M. +39 335 822 5211

Martino Da Rio
Head of IR and Corporate Development
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
M. +39 02 24129953



Cristina Fossati, Luisella Murtas
Press Office
Image Building
+ 39 02 89011300


www.bancaifis.it

Attachment

  • 20210322_Banca Ifis develops the first securitisation in Italy of NPLs assisted by orders of assignment_EN.docx (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7d550ba1-d11c-4fa1-934f-9a8160007f5a)

BANCA IFIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.