Boku reported strong results for FY20, with adjusted revenue and EBITDA growth of 20% and 106% respectively. The Payments business benefited from increased consumer demand during the pandemic, while the Identity business had a more difficult year. Trading year to date has been strong for both businesses and management is confident of meeting expectations for FY21. We have made minor changes to our FY21/22 forecasts. The evolution of the platform to address the wider alternative payments market provides upside potential to our forecasts and the share price.

